The accident sent two people to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. The crash happened Saturday afternoon in an area on Interstate 29 where the Missouri Department of Transportation is in the process of road construction.
MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Troy Slagle said the work on I-29 is one of the many projects the traveling public will need to look out for. Many projects will be happening from now until the end of October, including concrete replacement, guardrail and cable work and laying asphalt.
"There's going to be lane closures all along that stretch of 29 from Business 71 all the way down to south of Route O ... they're not always going to be in the same spot every time," Slagle said.
Crews will wear safety equipment while on the job and have road signs displayed in areas of construction.
"We make sure that we have on a bright yellow kind of ... or orange so that it's easily seen during the daylight hours," Slagle said. "That'll be on their hard hats and their vests, along with reflective strips that will also reflect even during the daylight time ... it helps with visibility."
Crews will be working during the nighttime as well.
"They'll have basically suits on that will be reflective on the tops and bottoms of their legs, arms, and the hardhats will have reflective material," Slagle said. "Plus they'll bring in light plants that will light up the area that they're working on."
According to the MoDOT website, the trucks are designed to "absorb momentum and reduce the force of the impact" in the event of a crash.
"Those will be out there protecting our workers, too, Slagle said. "They'll have big lights on the back of them with arrows telling drivers which way to go."
Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said those on the roads need to adhere to the signs put up in construction zones.
"Just because there's a sign up there indicating right lane closed ahead in three miles that does not mean see how many people you can pass within that three miles to try to get to the front of the line," Hux said. "Go ahead, be patient. Make those lane changes and just wait your turn."
When roadwork occurs, Hux said drivers need to be aware and pay attention to visibility.
"In the daytime, you can see the big yellow trucks. At nighttime, fortunately, they do have good lights to light up a construction zone," Hux said. "Those areas, the lights on their trucks, they're bringing in additional lighting to make that as visible as possible."
In any situation, both officials agree drivers need to have the mentality of "buckle up, phone down."
"Avoid the distractions, put the phone down any time you're operating a motor vehicle, not just in construction zones. We just hope everybody gets to their destination safely," Hux said.
Slagle agrees.
"The main thing that I can say is, don't drive distracted. Pay attention. Be on the lookout for orange signs warning that there's construction work ahead," he said. "Don't just say, 'Oh well, there's construction work ahead.' Take it. Look for that next sign."
