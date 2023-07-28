Experts warn that rising temperatures can strain air conditioning units, and if not properly maintained, can turn them into fire hazards.
“Sometimes when units are overworked and overheated, or even if there’s some issues with electrical wiring, it can catch nearby combustibles on fire,” said Steve Henrichson, St. Joseph fire inspector.
Henrichson said residents can still run their AC units in high temperatures, but it's important to follow certain rules to prevent a fire hazard.
According to fire officials, some safety measures that can help prevent fires include changing the filter frequently, avoiding extension cords and power strips and never running an air conditioner cord under a rug, door or through a wall.
“One of the biggest factors is extension cords,” he said. “Don’t use them on AC units unless they’re rated for an AC unit,” Henrichson said. “If you're using an extension cord and you notice a burning plastic smell, that's telling you it's being overloaded. Changing the AC filter is just as important. Dust and dirt particles start to accumulate in the air vents and interrupt the air flow, potentially leading to a fire.”
Recent high temperatures also serve as a reminder to make sure smoke detectors are properly installed and maintained in case a house fire is approaching.
“Check them once a month, replace the battery and change your clock," Henrichson said. “After 10 years, you need to replace them completely. Smoke detectors are vital in the home and can save lives.”
