A statewide increase in traffic crash fatalities has experts concerned. Locally, numbers show the problem is even worse.

Northwest Missouri has seen up to an 81% increase in traffic crash fatalities compared with a 7% increase statewide. In St. Joseph, traffic crashes are up from last year, but St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally said this likely is due to a dip in drivers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But regardless, fatalities are on a constant and concerning rise.

“If you look at St. Joseph, we compare back to two years ago and were mostly on par with accidents but fatalities have gone up,” he said.

Just this past week, a Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was hit by a semi while crews worked on Interstate 29. Luckily, no severe injuries came from the incident. But, this vehicle was the last line of defense for those workers.

According to Northwest MoDOT Engineer Jennifer Jarvis, so far this year 33 MoDOT vehicles have been involved in a crash.

“Last year we had 48 total. Right now we’re creeping up on that total and it’s only June,” Jarvis said. “Since 2018, there have been 32 injuries and one fatality involved in (these) crashes.”

Many experts and first responders said an increasing contributing factor to these crashes may be distractions.

“Generally speaking, we believe part of the problem is the inattention of drivers and focus,” Jarvis said. “We always promote for highway safety in any work zone to make sure you’re paying attention, moving over, make sure you buckle up and put your phone down for your safety and everybody else’s safety.

Connally agreed

“One of the bigger things is distracted driving, getting people to pay attention when they’re driving and to get them to slow down,” he said. “We see a lot of people that are in a rush, speeding, needing to get places. We’re not going to make up for time. We need to take a deep breath, slow down, stay away from those cell phones.”

According to data from the St. Joseph Police Department, in 2021 inattention contributed to 60 crashes. Another large factor is following too close.

In the highway patrol’s Troop H, a map of fatality crashes for 2021 shows the closer one moves toward Buchanan County and St. Joseph, the more often and closer together the accidents become. Connally said people need to be paying attention, especially as construction continues and picks up.

“Particularly this time of year because almost all the ramps, bridges, overpasses, inside the city, outside the city, there’s a lot of construction going on and we need to give those construction workers a break,” he said. “It’s a difficult environment. You’ve got cars going past you the whole time and we really need people to pay close attention so they don’t get hurt. We want those potholes fixed, we want those roads fixed so we need to help those folks out. And the best way everyone can help them out is by driving a little bit slower and a little bit safer.”

According to MoDOT, just more than 87% of Missourians are wearing their seat belts. This is below the national average, and Connally said if you look at just the area, it’s even worse.

“Seat belt usage in Northwest Missouri has typically been lower than the rest of the state and we strongly encourage seat belt use and it does save lives,” he said

While technology has improved, safety features have become more sophisticated, stereos have become more complex and people may be becoming more dependent on them. But Connally said this is where drivers need to make sure attention is not slipping.

“There’s a lot of new technology in newer cars like lane changes and warnings when there’s a hazard, that’s great but again it’s no substitute for staying focused while you’re driving,” he said. “Staying focused, drive the speed limit, and particularly in construction areas.”