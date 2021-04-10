Police confirmed four people were killed in a crash late Friday night.
According to police, two vehicles crashed near the 2800 Block of Pear Street around 11:00 p.m..
One of the vehicles was overturned in water, all the occupants of that car died. The second vehicle had an unknown number of occupants, all were transported to the hospital for care.
A family member confirmed the victims to be three females and one male. The victims were a 22-year-old mother and her three kids ages 4, 2 and a half, and 1.
Police are still on scene investigating. The cause of the crash is still unknown.
News-Press NOW will update this story when information is made available.
