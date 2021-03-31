A look inside the Buchanan County Jail

The inside of the Buchanan County Jail is described by corrections officers as a revolving door between court hearings, daily extraditions, news faces and old faces. It is very hard to keep all the moving pieces in line, and not many civilians are able to see or comprehend what actually goes on.
Corrections officer Natalie Colboch works inside the jail walls daily and it's a big job. The jails usually hold around 200 inmates at a time, but keeping them separated is key.
"Jail population is in the 170s which is good we like that, but this side is heavier at the moment," Colboch said. "We have general population and max. On this side, general population means that this is either their very first time in jail or they are on a lesser offense. Our violent offenders are going to be on the other side."
Sheriff Bill Puett said his deputies and staff in the jail exceed his expectations. Even when a known combative inmate is transferred to the jail, Puett wasn't worried.
"They’re very dedicated. They do a lot of hard work for very little money. And I’m very proud of them they work hard under very stressful conditions. They deal with the inmate population very professionally. They make sure that they’re taken care of, all the needs are met, court appearances are fulfilled, they have all the supplies and medical attention that they need that they’re supposed to get," Puett said.
The jail is broken into two sides, of six-day rooms each. This is 12 opportunities to separate inmates. These classifications can be by gender, crime, and first-time offenders. But, these classifications are not permanent. The dayrooms used for men's general population can be transitioned into women's population if they have an increase in female inmates. Even more, separations can be needed if the family of a victim is in jail while a suspect is being brought in, or if there is a sex crime.
"People that are enemies on the street, well if they’re enemies on the streets they’re gonna be enemies in the jail," Puett said.
This is where very persistent security and monitoring proves necessary. The jail has walls covered in screens, with multiple camera angles each. Colboch said these angles are important in the jail for those working and any medical concerns.
"Medical things that happen that require attention, fights between inmates happen," she said.
The jail has a dayroom population that wears a different color than the standard orange. This population is called work release.
"Our trustees have a different uniform, green and white stripe tells us that they work somewhere in the facility. They take care of everything in the kitchen, food preparation, they clean for us," Colbach said.
The jail employs one cook. Assisting the cook, doing laundry, cleaning squad cars and collecting meal plates are just a few of the jobs that happen around the jail by inmates. Movement around the jail is relatively limited for inmates, and there is a lot of time spent in the cells. This is due to the strict scheduling that is needed in order to keep the many moving parts organized.
