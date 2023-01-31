Stop signs downtown

After the community raised concerns about the safety of a Downtown intersection, new stop signs have been added. 

Abe Forney, director of public works for the city of St. Joseph, said the new signs come after a series of complaints that were made regarding the intersection at Ninth and Edmond streets as well as how many crashes had been reported there.

