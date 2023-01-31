Abe Forney, director of public works for the city of St. Joseph, said the new signs come after a series of complaints that were made regarding the intersection at Ninth and Edmond streets as well as how many crashes had been reported there.
“We (previously) did a traffic study and there were traffic lights that were up and we took those down due to the study," Forney said. "Since that time we've had numerous complaints and a couple of accidents. So we thought it was much safer to put some signs up.”
Sgt. James Tonn with the St. Joseph Police Department said that from a public safety perspective, he believes the new signs will be beneficial to the area.
“The hope is to lower crashes and complaints because the crashes honestly haven't increased but the complaints have and they are valid complaints because that cross-traffic doesn't stop,” Tonn said. “But more so than that, with the parking alongside the street, it makes it hard to see oncoming traffic. So stop signs there helps with that, as long as people are stopping.”
Forney said the department is always looking at ways to help keep the community safe.
“So we're always looking and always listening to the public and seeing where the accidents are at, but nothing in particular,” Forney said. “But we're always trying to be aware. I guess that's our job, right? Where we're trying to make things safer and better for our community. So a change was needed.”
Tonn said that while he can understand that the addition of the stop signs can be frustrating for some, it comes with good intentions to help make traveling Downtown safer for everyone.
“Our hope is to keep the motoring public safe,” Tonn said. “We want to lower the number of crashes, lower the number of complaints, the number of people hurt and I know the changes are not fun, but that's what we're looking at. It’s not just to do it to upset people. We’re doing it when we see trends that we don't like, when people get hurt in crashes. So we focus on those areas and we figure out why. And stop signs there was an easy fix.”
