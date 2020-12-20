About 75 times a day, Rochelle Esparza will answer the phone with the same response, “St. Joseph 911, where’s your emergency?”
Esparza has been a St. Joseph 911 dispatcher for 12 years, and each day is completely different than the last. As a dispatcher, Esparza, as well as three to four others, answer 911 calls and the non-emergency line for all of Buchanan County while monitoring their radio and communicating with the St. Joseph Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Joseph Fire Department.
“Nobody sees us,” Esparza said. “We don't have a face. We're just the person that answers the phone. A lot of people don't realize all of the things that we actually do.”
And it’s a lot. Esparza said the job can be overwhelming and involves constant multitasking.
“I need to know where all of my nine to 15, sometimes 20, officers are at all points in time,” Esparza said. “What calls I’m sending them on, if it's a dangerous call do I need to send them help? Is there a potential for danger? What kind of call it is. I need to know all of that — what part of town it's in, in case they need help, I need to know who I need to send to it.
“All of those things I have to keep going on in my mind while talking on the phone to somebody else, being there and being able to hear what they're telling me and listening to those important details,” Esparza said.
It takes a lot to be a dispatcher. According to Esparza it requires patience, empathy, composure, attentiveness and some personal hardships.
“I feel like that somebody with the perfect life, or what would be deemed as a perfect life — they haven't had any stress, any hardships in their life — wouldn't be very good at this job,” Esparza said.
“If you're used to maybe a traumatic situation, it kind of helps you a little bit better, being more aware and focused and able to stay calm when helping somebody else, because you can kind of relate and put yourself in that person's shoes,” Esparza said.
Ashly Nagle is currently a police officer with the St. Joseph Police Department but has been behind the scenes as a dispatcher before. Seeing what it was like as a dispatcher was "eye opening" for Nagle.
“Just to see the different dynamic and all the different things that they have going on in that one room,” Nagle said. “They're getting so many calls in there, and people that are calling in, it could be the worst day they've had, and they're stressed out. It's hard to get information from somebody that is going through something like that, and they do it. They get that information to the officer.”
A dispatcher has to communicate in two ways. He or she has to not only receive information from the caller, but also help that person during a stressful and, possibly, life-threatening situation, while at the same time providing the information to an officer and any updates during their response to the scene.
“They are the front line,” Nagle said. “They're getting the information, they're getting the address to send us to, they're getting help started, they're getting us there.”
That relationship between a dispatcher and an officer is vital to the job, but it also comes with a lot of responsibility.
“Ultimately at the end of the day, their life, so to speak, is in our hands,” Esparza said. “So we have to have that communication and that understanding of, ‘I have your back.’ ‘OK, I accept it. I trust that you have my back.’ I think that's super important.”
Not only does Esparza have to worry about the lives of the officers she is assigned, but every emergency call she answers is another weight on her shoulders.
“Listening and dealing with other people's problems all the time, I mean, that's a big weight to carry,” Esparza said. “Not only do I have my situation, my life that I go home to, but while I'm at work for 12 hours, I'm dealing with all of St. Joe's problems and their life and their disagreements or hardships. Sometimes it's kind of hard not to take that home with you.”
It can be hard leaving the stress of the job at the communication center and not bringing it home, but Esparza relaxes by spending time with her family, especially her three sons.
“Just relaxing at home and kicking back and not really having to worry about all the stresses of what's going on here,” Esparza said. “That to me is my stress reliever — just being able to spend time with my family.”
Esparza started the job to help people, but after 12 years, she continues to work as a dispatcher for her three sons.
“As my kids got older, they started talking about it and how they were happy, and they were proud that their mom was doing something like that,” Esparza said. “Now, it's almost the feeling of giving my kids something to look up to. They know that their mom helps people, and I think that kind of keeps me going.”