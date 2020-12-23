Six youths have escaped from the Riverbend Treatment Center in two separate incidents in the last two months, according to three Missouri Division of Youth Services employees with knowledge of the facility.
The three staff members asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation from their employer, but all confirmed that two groups of three youths escaped on separate occasions, one month apart, with one of the escapees later being killed during a criminal incident near Kansas City.
Riverbend Treatment Center, located at 5910 Mitchell Ave., houses youth, ages 14 to 21, for an average of nine to 12 months. Those at the center could be there for a number of reasons, from robbery to not going to school consistently.
The DYS employees said two escapes in two months is unprecedented and attributed the incidents to a lack of staff training.
According to the employees, the first escape happened about two months ago at 2 a.m. One of the kids said he threw up and needed medical attention. When staff opened the door, four youths took off running, with three escaping the facility through the fence. Authorities caught and returned all three about six to seven hours later.
The second escape happened about a month ago at 6 p.m., the employees said. As staff were escorting the youth to dinner, one kid distracted staff as three others escaped through the same part of the fence. All three were from the Kansas City area and had a car waiting for them outside the facility. None of the three were caught.
In fact, according to reporting by KCTV in Kansas City and confirmation by the DYS employees, one of those young people was killed in Claycomo, Missouri.
The incident involved two suspects stealing a truck and being chased by the vehicle’s owner. The suspects later crashed into a utility line, and a shootout started. The youth who escaped the Riverbend facility only a week earlier was shot and killed.
DYS employees alleged management isn’t meeting the needs of kids and staff. They point to not fixing the weak part in the fence that was used in both escapes as a clear example.
They said escapes shouldn’t happen and are due to a lack of training, especially in emergency situations.
The proper protocol during an escape is for two to three staff members to gather the kids in the facility, while at least one staff member pursues the escapees and immediately calls authorities, the employees said. However in both escapes, authorities weren’t notified until at least 30 minutes after the youths got out.
Rebecca Woelfel, the communications director of the Missouri Department of Social Services, commented on the escapes via email and said:
“The Division of Youth Services (DYS) is committed to the safety of youth, staff and communities and during this unprecedented time of COVID-19, safety has never been more important. The Division of Youth Services reviews events with facility staff to improve and strengthen the program and to support identified needs to increase the safety of all.”
DYS employees also said staff is not being properly trained on building rapport and relationships with the youths, causing unnecessary tension, which they believe has led to the escapes.
DYS employees said the kids “come from bad situations” and are given the tools to help them become successful.
“Both escapes could have been preventable,” said a DYS employee. “The kids deserve better.”