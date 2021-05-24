Five teens were transported to Mosaic Life Care after a wreck on Sunday night.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Tomas Wade, 18, of Savannah was driving south on Route D three miles east of Savannah when he failed to yield to Rachel Corey, 18, who was driving north and attempting to turn left.
Both vehicles traveled off the east side of the road before coming to a rest.
Wade had two teens traveling with him, and Corey had one teen occupant in her car. Corey and one of Wade's teen passengers suffered serious injuries in the accident, while Wade and the other two teens had moderate injuries, according to the report.
All of those involved in the accident were wearing seat belts, the patrol report said.
