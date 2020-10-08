A 4-year-old girl was seriously injured then flown to Children's Mercy following a crash at 5 p.m. Wednesday near Ravenwood, Missouri
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, driver Dallas David, 26, crossed the center of the roadway, began to slide then overcorrected.
Her vehicle then went off the road, overturned and eventually came to a rest on the passenger side.
David was transported to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville, Missouri, by Nodaway County EMS.
The 4-year-old was taken to the same hospital but later flown to Children's Mercy.
A 7-year-old was also in the vehicle and sustained only minor injuries.
No one was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol report.