Plattsburg 4-H kids place numbers on home address signs. This is a year-long project now being put on by the Plattsburg Hustlers 4-H club.

Clear address numbers on houses can make the difference between life and death, and some area youth are doing their part to keep their community safe.

The Plattsburg Hustlers 4-H club makes high-visibility address signs for rural communities in Northwest Missouri. The group is partnered with Holt Community Fire Protection District and Plattsburg Fire Protection District to provide the signs to those who need them.

