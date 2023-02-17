Clear address numbers on houses can make the difference between life and death, and some area youth are doing their part to keep their community safe.
The Plattsburg Hustlers 4-H club makes high-visibility address signs for rural communities in Northwest Missouri. The group is partnered with Holt Community Fire Protection District and Plattsburg Fire Protection District to provide the signs to those who need them.
“The fire district, their job is to help people,” said Plattsburg Hustlers 4-H parent Molly Schoen. “So we're helping them help the community."
Andrew King, a paramedic with Buchanan County EMS, said while it’s not a vast majority of houses that don’t have clear address signs, it’s enough to make emergency responders nervous.
"When we're trying to get to somebody, time is of the essence and so we want to get to them as quickly as possible, and the quickest way to do that is to be able to find their house accurately,” King said. “So any time that somebody has numbers that are not well-lit or not well visible or not legible, you’ve just got to understand it's going to make it harder for us to get to you in that time of need.”
King said the first place emergency responders look for address signs is the mailbox, the front door and above the garage. He said the numbers need to be visible from the street, so if a house is tucked back in the trees, he recommends putting the number not on the house, but near the road.
“We want something that has large (numbers), well lit, things that are not obscured by plants or other decorations,” King said. “Things that can help us get to you as fast as possible.”
Schoen said making address signs is the Plattsburg Hustlers' main fundraiser. Kids in the club range from 5 to 16 years old, and once someone orders a sign, the kids put the numbers on the metal backings.
“They're giving back to the community,” Schoen said. “So we try to instill that in them, that it's a really good community service project, along with a fundraiser for our 4-H club.”
King said residents in other areas, including St. Joseph, can find numbers at their nearest hardware store.
King encourages people to look out for their neighbors and speak up if someone doesn’t have legible address numbers on their house. He said in his experience, renters and the elderly are the most common people to not have visible numbers.
“When we see those numbers, that's just one less piece that we have to focus on so we can really be thinking about how to help,” King said.
Schoen said the project was originally started by the Plattsburg Pioneers 4-H club about 10 years ago. The Plattsburg Hustlers took over in May.
