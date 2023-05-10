top story 3000 block of Mitchell Avenue back open after police activity News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Caleb Winslow | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The area of 3000 Mitchell Ave. is now open after police were positioned outside of a home around 9:30 p.m.Officers could be heard asking someone to come out with their hands up, according to a News-Press NOW reporter on the scene. News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Journalism Anatomy Artistic Photography Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +7 Regional News As public health emergency ends, pandemic-era support programs have already been fading away +3 Nebraska Trump digs in on election lies, insults accuser during CNN town hall event +4 Nebraska Expel George Santos? GOP leaders aren't ready to take that step More Regional News → National News +11 National News Figuring out Texas: From guns to immigration, here's how one state's challenges echo the country's National News Free speech, racial equity battles play out on Wisconsin campuses +9 World News ASEAN leader acknowledges no progress toward ending Myanmar's deadly civil strife More National News → 0:33 Wednesday Evening Forecast 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.