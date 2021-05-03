A 3-D software program employed by the St. Joseph Police Department has been so useful in mapping crime scenes that another area law enforcement agency is looking to acquire the technology as well.
The St. Joseph Police Department has been using FARO 3-D software to map crime scenes for a few years. Now the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is considering purchasing it as well.
St. Joseph Police Detective Tim Schweder, who has been working with the software since 2015, said he can use the system to create immersive layouts, not just two-dimensional diagrams.
“It’s like your crime scene’s a Hot Wheel and you pick it up,” he said. “You pick it up and look at whatever angle you want to look at it and see what occurred. With the FARO program, I can add in computer animation stuff so I can put in an opposable dummy to show where a shooter might have been.”
Noting the police department’s success is important for Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office as it applies for grants to help with the $60,000 to $80,000 price tag of the software. Having the 3-D program would be especially helpful since the department often assists smaller surrounding agencies, Sheriff Bill Puett said.
“Assisting other agencies is paramount,” he said. “We want to take care of the citizens in all areas of Northwest Missouri and that’s just doing the right thing. Smaller agencies are limited with the resources, equipment, training, you know, and some of those things.”
The newest version of FARO would make it easier to view files in court and scan outdoor crime scenes. The software’s evolution is exciting, Schweder said.
“It’s very interesting where we’re at right now as a department with this newer technology because we’re still just in the baby steps of where this is at,” he said. “I’ve seen articles, like in Japan they’re doing virtual reality in the courtroom.”
The updates are part of why Puett said he wants to purchase the software now.
“We do a lot of outdoor crime stuff, so we had been kind of waiting for the technology to get better,” he said. “It’s gotten there. When you can put that into a crime scene and do the in-depth stuff that the FARO system can do, it’s phenomenal.”
Even five years ago Schweder was blown away by what the software allowed him to do, he said.
“I was just amazed by what it could do,” he said. “The 3-D database that it had in it, already built in with the cars and the opposable dummies, and the different tools and the evidence even. It has evidence items that are pre-programmed in there that I can use.”
Schweder can use the technology to track a bullet’s trajectory, import images for accurate representations of blood splatter and scan vehicles or entire rooms. He also can make time lapses for a series of events.
All of the features make it easier to reach the goal of accurately representing a crime scene, Schweder said.
“That’s the biggest hurdle I have when I show up on a crime scene, is how do I get this to the courtroom,” he said. “That’s my first couple thoughts when I arrive at a crime scene, is how am I going to take this scene and present it to court?”
