A debris fire broke out near Interstate 229 after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning following one in that area Friday evening.
Firefighters were called to the scene near 77 Francis street and arrived almost immediately to contain the fire.
Late last week, another debris fire near the same spot broke out which caused the power to go out for several St. Joseph residents. That fire also closed I-229 for several hours.
The St. Joseph Police Department said the fire department hasn't requested them to shut down any streets yet.
