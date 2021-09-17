Starting Monday, sections of 22nd Street, from Lovers Lane to Frederick Avenue, will be closed for repairs.
The city's street division will close 22nd Street a couple of blocks at a time, starting at Lovers Lane and moving south, for maintenance. The repairs are expected to last three weeks.
Closures will begin at 7 a.m. and reopen after 3:30 p.m. every weekday.
Plan to use alternate routes and use caution in work zones.
