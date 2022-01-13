The next structure to be completed as part of the Bonds to Bridges program is the 22nd Street bridge.
Starting Monday, Jan. 24, 22nd Street will be closed between James and Douglas streets. The Parkway will continue to be closed from 11th Street to the Parkway intersection north of Corby Pond.
All projects, including the bridge replacement and Corby Pond renovations, are scheduled to be completed by early summer. Exercise caution while in work zones to ensure the safety of crews working.
