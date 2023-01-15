092821_WRECKS_NP_picture

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper works the scene of a wreck.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Traffic fatalities in Missouri rose for the third year in a row in 2022, with data showing that more than 1,028 people died on the state’s roads, the highest number of deaths since 2006.

Data from the Missouri Coalition of Roadway Safety lists several factors that led to the increase in fatalities. Not wearing a safety device was the major cause. About 64% of fatalities from 2017 to 2021 were due to individuals not wearing seat belts.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.