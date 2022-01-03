Throughout 2021, violent crimes reported to the St. Joseph Police Department saw some steady increases.
Murder, rape and aggravated assault all saw significant jumps, but all incidents have their own circumstances to consider, said Police Chief Chris Connally.
He said while looking into the incidents, officers are seeing an increase in domestic assaults, especially violent situations.
"About 23% of the assaults during the first 11 months last year were aggravated, compared to 15% the previous year, so we had that significant shift. Where the shift really occurs is actually regarding domestic assaults," Connally said.
"When you look at that aggravated domestic assaults, that's of our aggravated assaults in 2021. About 72% of them were aggravated assaults," he said. "The year before that (with) assaults, only 45% were aggravated assaults. So it's really the increase that we've seen in aggravated assaults is increasing and domestic aggravated assaults. So that's the biggest trend there."
Connally said police are attempting to bring domestic abuse numbers down through a partnership with local agencies that work with victims.
In addition to assault, murder also saw a significant increase last year. 2020 saw three murders, but that number doubled in 2021. Many of these occurred due to gun violence.
"One of the challenges with that is we've seen it building over the last several years. ... More and more people will settle a dispute with the guns and with firearms. In many cases, these are firearms that they do not have legally," he said. "Prevention starts with letting us know when there are issues, when there are threats, when there's some type of dispute where we could get involved earlier on. And in some cases, that hasn't happened."
A more in-depth look at 2021 statistics will be released by the department in late January. While some categories of offenses decreased from 2020, Connally said people need to keep in mind that each crime against a person matters.
"When we just throw out numbers, or we're talking about things being up, things being down, there's a person affected by one of those," he said. "And that's why it's so important that we continue to work every aspect that we can."
