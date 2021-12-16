18-year-old charged in the murder of teen

A St. Joseph man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a teenager in November.
Anthony Williams, 18, is charged with the death of 17-year-old Chance Kelley.
According to court documents, Williams entered Oak Ridge Apartments in St. Joseph on Nov. 11 where Kelley was seated on a staircase. Williams attempted to get Kelley to go outside and fight him, a probable cause statement said. Kelley refused and turned around.
Williams shot Kelley in the back of the head, according to the probable cause statement. Kelley was unarmed and fleeing at the time of being shot, according to documents.
Williams said he sold his gun to an individual outside of St. Joseph to ensure it wouldn't be traced back, according to the statement.
Williams is set for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, in front of Associate Circuit Judge Keith Marquart.
