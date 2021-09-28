Local law enforcement targeted fleeing vehicles during a Monday night operation that lasted into Tuesday morning.
The operation netted 18 arrests that included 12 city warrants, eight state warrants and 11 investigative charges of resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia.
In all, officers conducted 64 traffic stops and seven "check subject" incidents. Officers also issued 52 citations or written warnings along with 48 verbal warnings.
The St. Joseph Police Department worked with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force. Those agencies were assisted by the Andrew County Sheriff's Department and the Elwood Police Department.
