A 15-year-old Cameron, Missouri, boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Monday afternoon north of Cameron.
The teen was driving a Ford Taurus around 4 p.m. at Southeast Irwin Road and Southeast Smith Road when he took a turn fast and went off the road, crashing into a tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The teen was not wearing a seat belt at the time, according to the report, and was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for serious injuries.
