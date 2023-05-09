top story 11-year-old missing out of Holt County News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Abby Honea Holt County Sheriff's Office Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Holt County Sheriff's Office has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 11-year-old girl.Abby Honea was last seen walking away from her school in Mound City, Missouri, around 711 State St. near 4 p.m. on May 9, according to the news release.Honea is a white female who is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 150 pounds, has dark brown wavy hair and fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a black backpack. Anyone with information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Holt County Sheriff's Office at 660-446-3300. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clothing Anatomy Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +40 Regional News A 'PBGV' wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed Nebraska Maryland Supreme Court reverses ruling on digital ad tax Nebraska Chasing Horse asks Nevada high court to toss sex abuse case More Regional News → National News National News Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict National News Federal bank records emerge as focus of GOP's Biden probes Regional News Kansas City considers becoming LGBTQ sanctuary city More National News → 0:42 Unsettled Stretch 8 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
