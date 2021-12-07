A juvenile passenger involved in a car accident on Nov. 26 in St. Joseph has died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The accident occurred near Belt Highway and Blackwell Road on Nov. 26 and is still being investigated. Police said the victim died the week following the crash.
According to police, the victim was a 10-year-old from out of state. Two other juveniles were injured in the crash, which involved two cars with up to nine occupants in total.
