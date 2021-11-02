The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office found 10 violations by registered sex offenders during a check of nearly 300 people on Halloween night.
The violations will be submitted to the prosecuting attorney's office for possible charges. Officers also made one warrant arrest Sunday night.
Teams of law enforcement officers were made up of sheriff's deputies, St. Joseph Police Department officers and the U.S. Marshals Service.
