PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A man is dead and three others injured following a car crash on U.S. 45 Highway Near Farley Hampton Road.
According to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, the Platte County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash in that area. Deputies said a 2021 Ford F750 was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 45 when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2005 Acura.
The driver of the Acura, a 29-year-old male from Leavenworth, Kansas, died at the scene. Two passengers in the Acura — a 35-year-old female and a 9-year-old male — were taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The truck's driver also suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to an area hospital.
The crash is still under investigation. The name of the deceased party hasn't been released, pending notification of family.