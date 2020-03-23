U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison is urging people to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or writing to the NCDF email address at disaster@leo.gov.
The Department of Justice is committed to preventing, pursuing, prosecuting and punishing individuals and businesses that take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to engage in criminal fraud.
Some examples of fraud schemes include:
• Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.
• Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
• Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
• Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.
Garrison announced the appointment of Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate Mahoney as the designated coronavirus fraud coordinator. Mahoney, who is the chief of the Fraud and Corruption Unit, will serve as the legal counsel on matters relating to the coronavirus, direct the prosecution of coronavirus-related crimes and conduct outreach and awareness activities.
The NCDF can receive and enter complaints into a centralized system that can be accessed by all U.S. Attorneys, as well as Justice Department litigating and law enforcement components to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes. The NCDF coordinates complaints with 16 additional federal law enforcement agencies, as well as state attorneys general and local authorities.