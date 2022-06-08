Inflation has had a nationwide effect on housing, groceries and gas, and in Buchanan County, it's hit public employees and first responders in their day-to-day operations.
Keven Schneider, St. Joseph superintendent of streets and infrastructure, said inflation has caused asphalt prices to rise.
Originally, prices for asphalt were around $60 per ton. Now, prices are nearly $76 per ton.
"It all adds up pretty quick," Schneider said.
The other issue that this division has faced due to inflation is longer wait times on repairing vehicles.
"There are a lot of challenges, mostly keeping the equipment running and trying to get new parts," Schneider said.
The original wait time for repairs was six to eight months, but now the department has to wait two or three years down the line.
Emergency services are also dealing with rising costs. Kenny Cordonnier, St. Joseph Fire Department fire chief, said the whole department is spending more on fuel.
"Our actual budgeted amount was supposed to be $53,500. Our spending to date actual is $77,229. So we've exceeded that budget by $23,729," Cordonnier said.
Other struggles for the fire department include longer wait times for repairs on trucks.
"We would have most repairs completed within a week to 10 days. And now, if they do not have the part in stock, they won't even give us a time (on finishing the repair)," Cordonnier said.
David Gall, treasurer of Buchanan County, said the area that has been most affected by inflation is maintenance.
"The maintenance vehicles that we have for road and bridge, the sheriff's office ... they have all the vehicles that hold the gas and maintenance on those. All the cleaning supplies and things like that, it's just really affected it," Gall said.
Gall also said multiple jobs are available for those that want to apply for positions. Some of these jobs include a building maintenance technician and deputy sheriff.
