Teachers and parents work hard all year round and on Thursday, some of them received the recognition they deserve.
The St. Joseph PTA Council held its annual Founders Day awards banquet at Oak Grove Elementary School.
Bessie Ellison Elementary Principal Dr. Kara Anderson won the Outstanding Principal of the Year award.
Tammi Gumm, acting president of the PTA, explained why this is held every year.
“It’s a night for all the units to come together and celebrate all the great things that are happening in our district,” Gumm said.
Other award winners included the St. Joseph School District nursing staff and also individuals. Ellison won the Outstanding Unit award.
“It’s important to do this, just to give recognition to those people that are involved and participate,” Gumm said. “People understand how important it is to really get out there and volunteer in our schools.”
Gumm has seen the difference the PTA has made among staff and students.
“Our kids deserve so much in an education and without volunteers, it just makes it difficult for our teachers to do it all. So any volunteers that can step in and help in the classroom, lunchroom, do anything to help in school is just beneficial to the teachers and most of all the kids,” Gumm said.