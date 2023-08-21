Protest crowds at city hall in wake of library board vote

Some of the many protesters that braved the heat on Monday outside city hall. The city council voted in approval of new members to the St. Joseph Library Board on Monday night, but it was not made without community protest.
The three new appointees to the board Harriet Gordon, Johnt Slayden and Latonya Williams will now serve on the board. The council unanimously approved Williams and Slayden. But voted seven-to-one for Gordon who is replacing Brian Kirk.
Kirk saught reappointment but was not nominated.
Kirk’s position on the board was called into question by some residents due to his support for the LGBTQ+ community. He is an openly gay pastor at First Christian Church and served on the library board since 2019.
There were many residents that spoke out in protest over the issue of Kirk not being reappointed.
Ron Johnson is stunned by the decision and believes the city council is discriminating LGBTQ+ individuals.
He was blunt with disapproval.
“It’s very, very frightening. If I were a police officer, a city employee, a firefighter, and I were gay, I’d be very scared,” Johnson said. “I think the city council is going to realize that this is not going away, that they’ve done something really stupid. They’re still sticking with it. They’re digging themselves deeper and this is not going to end okay. This pattern of discrimination is going to be applied yet again somewhere on their behalf.”
Chuck Vaughn is in same boat as Johnson; he was protesting in support of Kirk. He said this situation has the potential to set a dangerous precedent for the community.
“I just think they need to talk about inclusion and let everybody have a voice. It happened years ago when you weren’t allowed to marry who you wanted to marry, when the color of your skin wasn’t exactly what you were supposed to be,” Vaughn said. “It’s just frustrating that here in 2023, I feel like we’re right back in the 60s again and we’re starting all over and and it shouldn’t be that way.”
Frank Sindelar supports the decision made by the city council. He is a member of Grace Calvary Chapel and came out to stand by his pastor Josh Blevins.
“I just came to not only support Josh, but just to, in a small way, represent the faith community. Were very, very concerned. The last thing that we want is any type of confrontation,” Sindelar said.
While the topic was subject to dialogue from both sides, Mayor John Josendale disagrees the selection was an act of discrimination.
“You had nine different people that were all putting in their own. So you’re you’re trying the argument is all nine of those were corrupted. If you look at the vote, it wasn’t discrimination. It was looking at the candidates,” Josendale said. “It would be similar to an election. If you have an election and you had three candidates, two of which have been on it before, but yet the people want to see something different then you pick the new person. Same, in essence, happens with this.”
There were originally 14 candidates for the three library board seats. Josendale said that each year, three positions open up on this board.
“There’ll be three more that come up next year, three more the year after that. The 14 people would still be eligible again next year or other people would be eligible,” Josendale said.
He was encouraged by the amount of people that applied for the open spots. He said that it is something that the city likes to see.
“We want to see more people taking a position to where they’d like to serve on the boards with fresh eyes and new ideas,” Josendale said.
