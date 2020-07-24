This summer, eye care and wearing sunglasses should be a top priority for your overall health.
“We're going to be exposed now to more UVA and UVB outdoors in the sunlight,” said Dr. Steven Rosenak, owner of Optical Options.
When performing activities like mowing, construction or working in your yard, eyewear can help keep dust particles away and lower allergy symptoms.
“If you are going to be fishing or boating, you need to also look at a polarized component,” Rosenak said. "This will get rid of that glare off those horizontal surfaces.”
There should be a certain strength on the lenses though to provide the best protection.
“It is usually 400 nanometers of protection that you want,” Rosenak said. “This should be something marked on the sunglasses that you purchase. They’re going to protect you from those wavelengths."
It is also important to stay proactive even on a cloudy day because rays still are present.
“I try to educate my patients to know we're talking about a lifetime of sun exposure here,” Rosenak said. “One of the things that can happen with the eyes is long-term exposure from early childhood on.”
Some long-term effects include cataracts and macular degeneration or vision loss from the center of the eye.
“I just hope people who are maybe not seeing as well as they want get a good examination,” Rosenak said.
Exams should be done at least once a year to keep up with eye maintenance, he said.