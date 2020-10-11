Protecting Pets During the Halloween Season

October is known for sweet treats, decorations and Halloween costumes for kids and pets.
But it also is important this holiday season to take precautions to keep those cute four-legged critters safe.
"As far as pumpkin, the biggest thing is just if you are going to be using paint or anything else, make sure it's non-toxic for pets," said Animal Shelter Humane Educator Aubrey Silvey.
Pumpkins that are decorated or that have candles placed inside should be placed out of pets' reach to avoid poisoning and eliminate fire risks.
"The stuff you take out of the pumpkin is not really toxic unless the animal consumes a lot," Silvey said. "Keep trick-or-treat candies up in a safe place and make sure little kids know not to share with dogs and cats."
Small amounts of candy and chocolate may cause an upset stomach. With larger amounts, animals can experience seizures, irregular heartbeats and heart attacks.
If you believe your pet has ingested something toxic, call your veterinarian or the ASPCA Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435 immediately.
"Do not leave your pets outside on Halloween," Silvey said. "A lot of dogs might get nervous about strangers in costumes coming up to the front door."
By keeping your dog or cat inside a separate room on Halloween, your pet is unlikely to escape and run away.
And if you're dressing your furry friend up, keep comfort in mind.
"Pet costumes should not be constricting their ability to breathe properly," Silvey said. "It shouldn't restrict movement, hearing or eyesight."
Keeping pet stress levels to a minimum, will help everyone have a safe Halloween.