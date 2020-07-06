Prosecutors and sheriffs from Northwest Missouri are holding a press conference in Platte City to discuss increasing crime in St. Joseph and Kansas City.
The group will discuss legislation they believe is needed to prevent violence across the state of Missouri. Those expected to speak are:
- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas
- Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd
- Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen
- Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Dan White
- Clay County Sheriff Paul Vescovo
- Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday
- Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett
