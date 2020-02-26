Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday announced on Wednesday changes within his office, including the formation of two trial teams within the office.
“I felt these changes were necessary as we finished a very busy year in 2019 with 16 jury trials,"Holliday said. "I also feel that added structure within the office will assist going forward as we look to the most efficient way to do the important work of prosecuting criminal cases on behalf of the State of Missouri."
Holliday handled three murder trials last year, and said having leaders within the office to offer guidance and assistance to the other prosecutors during these busy trials is essential.
"This need became apparent in late 2019 when I was preparing for two murder trials at once scheduled six weeks apart," Holliday said. "During that period, I had only limited time to be available to other assistants in the office.”
Holliday has appointed Michelle Davidson and Chad Gaddie as his two trial team leaders. Davidson has been a licensed attorney in the State of Missouri for 19 years, specializing in the area of criminal law. She was a public defender for the
State of Missouri for several years and eventually became the District Defender for Buchanan County, and later the District Defender for the Fourth Circuit in Maryville.
Gaddie has been a licensed attorney in the State of Missouri since graduating from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1997. He spent two years as an assistant prosecutor in Buchanan County and was in the private practice of law for over 18 years prior to joining Holliday's office.
Each trial team will consist of three assistant prosecuting attorneys. The office also has three paralegals and one criminal investigator as well as other staff members. The trial team leaders will assist with questions regarding charging of offenses, evidence collection, and case investigation as well as trial preparation.
The trial team leaders also will assist Holliday in case management duties within the office and the coordination of plea offers within the trial teams, as well as other administrative duties. They will also handle major cases within the office on an as-needed basis.