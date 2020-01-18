A state representative from Neosho, Missouri, is proposing a bill that could land librarians in jail for refusing to pull banned materials from shelves.
Rep. Ben Baker introduced House Bill 2044 to the Missouri House of Representatives on Jan. 8, proposing that a parental library review board of five elected residents would determine what books, DVDs, audiobooks, magazines and more would be available to minors in the library.
“The board shall determine whether any sexual material provided to the public by the library is age-inappropriate sexual material,” the bill states. “To make such determinations, the board shall convene public hearings at which members of the community may present concerns to the board.”
Mary Beth Revels, director of the St. Joseph Public Library, said the bill is very much on the radar of the Missouri Library Association. Revels said the bill is very vague about the qualifications for these individuals who would serve on the board.
“Are they adults, or are they parents? Do they have to certify that they’re parents? Do they have to be able to vote?” Revels asked. ”There just a lot of questions in the bill.”
Revel said regardless of who the elected board members would be, the library cannot get on board with any type of censorship of information.
“That’s exactly what the bill is about: Whether it’s censoring books or programs, it’s censoring,” Revels said. “That’s exactly what libraries want to stop. Libraries are about the freedom of information, libraries have books, and other materials on all kinds of topics, we try to be balanced, we have information for and against things, and we’re not slanted in one direction or another. So to see this bill that is trying to limit what a public library can offer to the public, it’s pretty chilling.”
The bill proposes that if the board agrees to essentially ban material from the library, any librarian who chooses to keep the material could face legal consequences.
“Any public library personnel who willfully neglects or refuses to perform any duty imposed on a public library under this section, or who willfully violates any provision of this section, is guilty of a misdemeanor and on conviction shall be punished by a fine of not more than five hundred dollars or by imprisonment in the county jail not to exceed one year,” the bill states.
Revel said there has been some talk by Baker about rewriting some sections of the bill after receiving backlash about the original proposal, but as it stands, librarians could be fined and jailed for refusing to ban material.
Baker also has told other news outlets like the Springfield News-Leader that the bill was drafted out of concern for the rising number of Drag Queen Story Hour events across the state. The bill does not, however, address any programs at public libraries, only materials.
Revels, who helped host a Drag Queen Story Hour at the Downtown Library last year, said she does not regret hosting the event, and stands by her belief that the library is for everyone.
“This is the year 2020. There are all kinds of different people in this world and public libraries are open for everybody, not just certain people, and we need to serve our entire populations, not just a segment of the population,” Revels said. “This bill would really take us back in time to a time when libraries were not as open and welcoming to everybody in their communities.”
Revels said she does not believe the bill will pass, and encourages voters to contact their local representatives to give their opinion on the bill.
“ I truly believe that the Missouri legislature is not going to pass this bill,” Revels said. “I think that people will see this bill for what it is, which is promoting censorship.”
HB 2044 is one of many bills proposed by Baker for the new legislative session having to do with education and children, with other bills proposing that “In God We Trust” be displayed in all schools in the state, that Hebrew Scriptures and the News Testament be offered as an elective social study course and requiring that all public high school students complete a FASFA application prior to graduation.
News-Press NOW reached out to Baker for further comment on HB 2044, but did not hear back by late Friday.