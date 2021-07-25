Proposals for inmate tablets being reviewed for Buchanan County Jail

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department is reviewing proposals for inmate tablets. These would be correctional-grade devices that are heavily protected from damage and serve specific communication or educational purposes.
Buchanan County Sheriff, Bill Puett, said inmates would be able to access religious, legal and educational texts. This would also allow them to make contact with jail staff and the court system.
“It speeds up communication, and it allows better communication and also reduces staff time trying to move them to a law library to get them scheduled in. So across the board, it’s better for staff, the courts, access to the legal system as well as to their families,” Puett said.
These tablets would be closed off to internet use. Jailers have control of the tablets via ones they would be using to render tablets useless if needed.
The discussion for the tablets came up as the Sheriff’s Department is ending a phone contract and is reviewing options for that and the options for tablets. Currently, Puett has about seven proposals from companies for the tablets.
If this is approved, Puett said the tablets would be taken into cells during the day, allowing for additional access and privacy from other inmates.
“Every inmate that isn’t in some sort of disciplinary process could take a tablet in the morning and have it in their cell, and then they could have it with them during the day. Then at night, they would put it back on the charger,” He said. “So if they are needing to put a request in to see the doctor or they’re needing to access their attorney and put a request in or anything like that. They’re able to communicate and send messages to staff and be able to do that as well. They’re able to access both religious and educational opportunities through the tablets.”
The contract for the phone system expires in the fall. Puett said a decision on tablets or a proposal could be expected around the same time.
