MARYVILLE, Mo. — Dawson Parks came to Northwest Missouri State University to play football, and now there's no football, at least for now. He accepts it.
"It's good to be back with everyone, because being in quarantine sorta sucked."
Parks, of Kansas City, Missouri, who had intended to commence his career on the collegiate gridiron as a quarterback for the Bearcats, is one of 1,883 who signed up for on-campus housing and one of 1,745 who had moved in by Sunday afternoon, ahead of the Wednesday first day of classes. Together with Missouri Western State University, which is scheduled to fill 1,060 of its 1,225 available beds on campus, the data may reflect confidence among students that the COVID-19 safeguards in place are good.
Dr. Hannah Piechowski, Missouri Western associate vice president and dean of students, said the first day of the move-in process produced a line of cars queued for residence hall check-in as far as the eye can see. The weather has also been unseasonably pleasant. Everything just seems to be going well, when there's a lot that could have gone wrong during the pandemic.
"I think a lot of our students want to come back," she said. "I think they've had several months at home where they haven't seen their friends, and they haven't been in a college community. Just seeing their excitement when they're coming up, I know they're glad to be back."
Pfc. Ameen Agunbiade, of Kansas City, Missouri, a soldier in the Missouri Army National Guard, who studies biology and health at Missouri Western, is more knowledgeable than most on the nature of COVID-19.
The key thing for him in getting through the semester will be to stick to the science with regard to social distancing and face coverings. At the same time, with a soldier's discipline, he is confident and ready to face the challenge without panic.
"If you stress too much on what you can't control, that's when things start going bad. But if you adapt to what's going on, you see that it's not as bad as it seems and everything will go well," he said.
Zoe Locke, a Northwest student, is also studying biology, with an emphasis in medical science. She is arriving to campus for the first time from Kansas City, Kansas, and so COVID-19 will help define basically every aspect of her first semester of college, in the classroom, on the campus and in experiencing what college life is all about.
She wears a face covering at all times she is near other people, and said she is pleased that most people at Northwest appear to be following suit. The campus requires face coverings indoors.
"This has kind of helped my realize that things can quickly change and not go exactly how you had planned," Locke said. "But you have to kind of use those backup plans ... and move according to what's going on. You know, it's different, but you have to push forward and do what you're here to do."