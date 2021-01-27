A project at St. Joseph’s wastewater treatment plant could save the city more than $32 million in energy and other costs.
The city is contracting with Schneider Electric, which presented the scope of the project and pricing estimates during a work session with the St. Joseph City Council Monday. The plan includes equipment replacement for improved temperature monitoring across multiple facilities.
The project will focus on optimizing biogas production, utilization and the sludge process. The new equipment will reduce energy usage, costs, operating expenses and enable the reuse of biogas.
“Schneider Electric is our vendor that has helped us save all kinds of energy costs in a number of the city buildings,” Mayor Bill McMurray said. “Now they’re concentrating on the water protection facility. It’s financed over like a 20-year period, and the cost of the financing is offset by the energy savings.”
The estimated cost of the project is $25.2 million. In a 20-year period, the city will save about $32.2 million, with annual energy savings of $411,372.
“We’re gonna come out ahead of the game here in a 20-year period,” McMurray said. “Besides that, we also will be more energy efficient. We will be a greener city in our water protection facility.”
Schneider Electric and the city will submit a State Revolving Fund loan application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. This type of loan has a low interest rate and is made for wastewater and sewer projects.
At the the next meeting, councilmembers will vote to submit an application for the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Program, which will go toward this project.
“This will help save some money as well,” McMurray said. “The overall thing — we have a more efficient plan, we’re more energy efficient, we’re greener. Then we also keep our sewer fund balance at a point where we hopefully do not have to have any rate increases.”
Schneider Electric will continue to work on the scope of the project and hopes to begin construction around October.