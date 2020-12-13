Missouri’s cold weather rule protects residents from having their energy disconnected between Nov. 1 and March 31, however some in St. Joseph don’t even have a heat source.
Community Action Partnership, the United Way, Spire and a handful of other organizations are trying to help people afford heat and, in some instances, provide heat sources.
Jinnie and Rick Rice are one of the 200 or so households that were underwater after a flash flood hit the South Side on July 20. They lost countless items, including a furnace, and that’s becoming more and more important to them as the Northwest Missouri winter hits.
“It's really scary in a way,” Jinnie Rice said. “(Rick) has a heart condition, and when he gets real cold he starts to get chest pain because his blood don't want to circulate like it's supposed to.”
There is some good news on the horizon for the Rices.
United Way President Kylee Strough is responsible for the connection between an anonymous donor organization located in St. Joseph and 19 South Side homeowners to get furnaces to those in need.
“Personally, I have a goal. Let's try to get everybody home and warm by Christmas. I don't know if we'll hit it, but there's been some really good progress made in the last month,” Strough said.
Leslie Ahrens is another victim of the flash flood on the South Side. She was lucky the water didn’t get in her home, but it did destroy the furnace in her crawl space.
However, she didn’t qualify for assistance through LIHEAP or Spire.
“I did some estimates on my own, $4,000,” Ahrens said.
Like many, she was at work in the morning on July 20. She rushed home to protect her property.
Ahrens was one of the 19 recipients of a furnace from the anonymous donor on Dec. 2. She said she is thankful for that and all the help received from local groups.
“The fact that the state didn't help – couldn't help us because it wasn't big enough -- the city did what they could do, the county did what they could do,” Ahrens said. “If it wasn't for (Journey Baptist), if it wasn't for United Way, the Red Cross, all these organizations, we would have nothing.”
At the beginning of December, Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph began accepting applications for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which helps individuals pay utility bills.
CAP President Whitney Lanning was out knocking on doors on the South Side to find out if people qualified for the assistance program, which covers more than just flood victims.
“There's two different types of assistance that we can provide, and that is crisis assistance, so up to $800 on primary heating,” Lanning said. “And then just regular assistance, up to $400.”
Many times people living with fixed incomes don’t realize they qualify for LIHEAP. However, energy assistance can help households afford rent or other essential bills.
Furnaces can also be obtained through LIHEAP, and they can also be repaired up to $1,000 through Spire’s red tag program.
To fill out an application for LIHEAP, go online to mydss.mo.gov/energy-assistance, fill out the form and return it to CAP’s headquarters located at 817 Monterey St. Call CAP for more information at 816-233-8281.
Spire also will begin accepting applications for a small business pandemic relief program. Beginning the week of Dec. 14, local businesses can apply for $500 in energy assistance by filling out an online application on Spire’s website, spireenergy.com.