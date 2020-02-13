The State of Missouri puts more women behind bars at a faster rate on average than virtually any other state in the U.S.
That information from a 2017 official report from the Missouri Department of Corrections has garnered the attention of both state and local corrections officials.
Currently, there are about 3,300 women incarcerated in Missouri, each costing the state about $59 per day. An additional 14,883 women are under some type of supervised parole or probation, which costs about $6 per day. The incarceration rate for women in Missouri is around 117 per 100,000. The national average is about half that, at 60 per 100,000, according to the annual Offender Profile produced by the Missouri Department of Corrections.
To deal with the problem, the state of Missouri has developed specific programs to assist the women in its prisons with the goal of keeping them from returning once they eventually are released.
Karen Pojmann, director of communications for the Missouri Department of Corrections, notes that the immediate strategy has been to isolate specific issues pertaining to women in the corrections system in the state. While the high incarceration rates of men, particularly men of color, in the U.S. have garnered national and even international attention, often the plight of women behind bars has been overlooked.
New programs and initiatives seek to address the rising incarceration rate of women by centering on three main areas: addiction, abuse and mental health issues. These three factors, while often present in the backgrounds of both male and female prisoners, have a particularly high occurrence in the lives of women.
“We had to make sure that our programming addresses the specific needs of women in the criminal justice system, so we have implemented gender-responsive and trauma-informed programming,” Pojmann said.
Chris McBee, who has spent more than 25 years as an official in the Missouri Department of Corrections, now serves as warden at the Chillicothe Correctional Center, which houses female inmates. McBee notes that when women enter this and similar corrections facilities, they share something in common with male prisoners: a high rate of alcohol and substance abuse. Therefore, every women’s prison in Missouri has programs that deal with substance abuse. Some are headed by full-time staff and others by volunteers, including the offenders themselves
However, McBee finds that for women the additional baggage of physical and sexual abuse weigh heavily upon their journey. The Chillicothe facility’s chaplain, the Rev. Greg Murphy, concurs. He said that, in his experience, women in correctional facilities tend to open up more in therapeutic and religious group settings than men. Therefore, special programs that deal with grief, self-esteem issues and overcoming abusive situations are essential.
In addition to regular services of worship offered at the institution, programs centering on dealing with grief and emotional issues related to abuse, along with a full range of full-time mental-health workers, are a necessity if the prison is going to become a positive bridge for female offenders.
Help for life after prison
Both McBee and Murphy note that revamped early-release programs that give female offenders opportunities to participate in group activities and special training programs outside of the walls of the institution also are producing valuable results. Not only can women serving in prison participate in activities during their recreational time while incarcerated, they also can connect with other officials and volunteers outside the walls of the prison in educational settings.
McBee notes that a twofold approach is crucial.
“We must hold these women accountable for what they have done so that they can establish healthier boundaries both in prison and when they are released,” he said. “Second, we want to find ways to encourage them toward healthier behaviors and even make up for training or education they did not receive before coming to prison.”
Efforts are also in place to address recidivism rates — the rates at which an offender returns to prison. This can be a generational matter, according to longtime probation and parole officer Carol Blakely.
Blakely has served as a probation and parole officer for more than 25 years and notes that many women in prison who have experienced emotional, physical and sexual abuse often return to the same communities that contributed to their incarceration. The memories triggered, along with the presence of the same people and influences, Blakely said, become obstacles once again and can “lead to a path right back to prison.” The lifestyle often repeats in their children, she added.
Blakely’s office works with with offenders to formulate a plan of action. Women are able to connect with programs that give them marketable skills. They also connect with people who are willing to provide networking and accountability after prison.
“Those who have been successful would definitely say a good support system has helped them get to that point,” Blakely said.
Aspiring to change lives
Emily Kirchhoff’s story begins like many women who find themselves behind bars: early experimentation with drugs and alcohol, as well as a family member who was addicted to drugs. Other influences led Kirchhoff toward further experimentation with drugs and alcohol.
She said a family friend consistently pressured her to take him to a place where he could acquire drugs. When she finally gave in and drove him there, the encounter turned into an armed robbery resulting in the death of one of the drug dealers while Kirchhoff waited in the car. Additional criminal activities with trusted friends compounded her legal issues. She ended up serving 12 and a half years in prison. While there, she began her road to rehabilitation.
“I joined an organization called ‘Outreach,’” Kirchhoff said. “This program allowed offenders to lead tours, give talks and to educate young people about ways to avoid prison.”
Kirchhoff said she benefited from serving others in this way, and her good behavior allowed her to participate in more educational and vocational opportunities.
She was allowed to join a drama team and to learn audio-visual skills as part of the prison’s AV team. It was near the end of her sentence that her AV team was invited to help a new organization film a commercial. This organization, called Aspire MO, would make a lasting impact on Kirchhoff’s life.
Aspire MO works with prisoners through a 20-week education program. The program allows participants to do self-assessments to learn more about themselves and how to work with a variety of people. The program also connects them with nonprofit organizations that give guidance for housing, interviews, continuing education and even job apparel.
Recent graduates like Kirchhoff were recognized during Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State address. Also, the governor’s wife, Teresa Parson, who is a longtime banker, served as one of the instructors for a recent Aspire MO course dealing with personal finances.
The state has a similar new program in Fulton County that is an all-female supervised community center. There, offenders who qualify can participate in dorm-style living that includes rehabilitation and education that prepares them for living outside of prison. Pojmann believes this program and future programs like it will have more resources than the state has ever been able to give and likely will reduce the rate of repeat offenders among the female population. Religious-based programs from nonprofits are helping women in their spiritual development and in establishing networks of support, as well.
According to Kirchhoff, people in Aspire MO have helped her greatly since her release from prison in August of 2019. That help has included the purchase of a laptop so she can continue her education, connections to resources both for food stamps, initially, and job interviews. These connections led her to a full-time job in the Kansas City area. Kirchhoff also now has a life coach and new housing opportunities.
While Kirchhoff’s story is still not the norm, Department of Corrections officials cite two key aspects of her story that will make a difference in the future of women’s corrections in Missouri.
First, the resourcing and network she was able to acquire both inside and outside of prison changed many of the factors that led her to prison to begin with. She is living with her sister in a new town while working and pursuing her education and is looking to start a side business after she finds her own place to live.
Secondly, Kirchhoff has been able to find hope. While this may sound incidental, every person interviewed for this story, including Kirchhoff herself, cited a hopelessness that pervades the lives of women who find themselves in prison that is hard to overcome.
“Sometimes it seems easier for them to just give up and remain in the system,” Blakely, the parole officer, noted.
However, the hope of a marketable skill, further education and a network of people to whom offenders can turn in times of trouble offer a path to a better life.