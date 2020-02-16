As information becomes more accessible online, the situation can be more difficult for those trying to get out of a domestic abuse situation.
Kim Kempf, victim services director at St. Joseph’s YWCA, said a program can help survivors protect their basic information.
“The Safe at Home program is really designed to help survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking from having that information available to where their abuser is able to track them easily,” Kempf said.
The program allows members’ mail to be sent confidentially to them.
“Those that are enrolled in the program, their mail goes to sort of like a post office box in Jeff City and then the Safe at Home program staff send it to them and they’re able to use this address for any kind of government agency,” Kempf said.
This works if someone needs to get tags for a car, register to vote or to set up utilities. It also can be used for traffic violations. Users simply provide a card that has the Safe at Home information, so a home address would not show up on a public record.
“It’s not good if it’s a place that you’ve already lived, obviously, and there’s already records that exist, but it does for those that are relocating that are moving to a different address,” Kempf said.
In Missouri, government entities are required to accept the Safe at Home information, but private businesses are not, though Kempf said they are encouraged to.
Kempf said that survivors do need certified application assistance to apply for the program.
“Anyone who helps the survivors fill out the application for the program has to be a certified application assistant. So, you have to go through a training, you have to complete a test and then every couple of years you have to be retested,” Kempf said.
The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence released a statement that the agency is working with the office of the Missouri Secretary of State to change federal legislation that would allow states with an address confidentiality program to be recognized in federal court and government records.