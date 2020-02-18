Mental health statistics show that individuals with serious mental illnesses die 27 years earlier on average than their non-mentally ill counterparts.
This finding prompted Missouri mental health officials to create the Healthcare Home program in 2012, making Missouri the first state to implement the program.
Authorized under the Affordable Care Act, the goal of Healthcare Home is three-fold said Kristina Hannon, Family Guidance Center co-CEO.
“The first goal is to improve health care outcomes, the second goal is to reduce high-cost access to care points and the third goal is to reduce overall cost to the state of Missouri,” Hannon said.
Since January 2012, Family Guidance has served about 3,600 people in the program.
Across the state, Healthcare Home has saved the state $231 million in terms of Medicaid costs.
“We were notified a month ago that we have saved the state 14.8 million in Medicaid costs for the individuals that we have been providing services for in our Healthcare Home program,” Hannon said.
Debbie Shryock, Family Guidance Health Care Home director, said the program is essentially a whole person approach to health care.
“Our consumers come here for mental health care and we incorporate their physical health care into that,” Shryock said.
“A lot of the consumers that do come here have a lot of chronic health conditions that do need to be addressed so we assist them in finding a primary care doctor,” Shryock added.
Healthcare home staff look at health indicators related to things like asthma hypertension, smoking and obesity among other things said Hannon. “The individuals we work with have higher prevalence rates of obesity, smoking asthma and hypertension than do the general population.”
Shryock said currently Healthcare Home has about 500 consumers enrolled in the program. She has five on staff including herself to run the program.
“Between the five of us, we take care of all of them. Our nurses can have a caseload up to 250 each,” Shryock said.