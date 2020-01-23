Northwest Missouri crop producers gathered Thursday for a special meeting to learn about a federal safety net — the 2018 Farm Bill — that cushions the blow of poor growing seasons.
The two-hour session, held at Missouri Western State University, drew 50 growers to hear a representative of the USDA Farm Service Agency explain the various crop-related provisions contained in the Farm Bill and a University Extension specialist dispense advice on applying for the relief.
Tim Dreier, the FSA’s Northwest Missouri district director, said the decisions farmers must make when faced with a down year are crucial for continued assurance that they perform their mission of feeding the public.
“The Farm Bill helps producers make ends meet,” Dreier told News-Press NOW. “Most of the programs we offer are subsidy programs, where the benefits they receive (are because) they’ve had revenue (loss) or some type of a shortfall to begin with.”
The aftermath of flooding on farms bordering the Missouri River, coursing the length of Atchison County to Platte County, are taking on a prominence in terms of eligibility for those benefits.
“Right now, we’re focused on flooding,” said Dreier.
In another arena, the federal government’s Market Facilitation Payments farmers have been receiving — due to losses related to the U.S.-China tariff war — could be entering a third round from the Trump administration.
“I’m pretty sure that’s coming soon,” he said. “I think it’s coming.”
Dreier used visuals featuring numerous calculations to highlight examples of the payment options under the bill. He advised farmers to check with their local FSA offices to review their alternatives, with a March 15 deadline looming to sign up for payments related to the 2019 season. Data collected from Buchanan and other regional counties is used to compute scales for the payments.
In the past, surveys distributed by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service sought data for the payment programs that included average crop yields. But Dreier said a low response rate has caused officials to now rely on information from the federal Risk Management Agency. The reasons for the lack of interest in the surveys are unclear, he added.
“Guys that have a (river) bottom farm and were flooded out can benefit from the payments,” he said. “If you’ve been affected by flooding, you need to do a little research.”
“Every office is behind,” Dreier continued, referring to work on contracts that began in September. “We are one-quarter to one-third behind. We are behind where we need to be. The numbers are down.”
Scott Brown, who teaches agricultural economics courses at the University of Missouri-Columbia, counseled the farmers on the paths they should consider when seeking federal aid, noting last year’s flooding does pose openings that can be pursued.
“You’ve got to think about what risks you want to protect,” Brown said. “What will cause prices to go up? Weather. It ought to affect your decision. ... Don’t make a decision that maximizes the dollars you might get out of the program.”