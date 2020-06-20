Jende Smith has been involved with swimming for most of her adult life.
So on a hot day in mid-June, it’s unsettling to look at the city pools in St. Joseph and see nothing but an empty hole.
“I don’t know how to explain it,” said Smith, aquatics supervisor for the city of St. Joseph. “My entire career, I’ve never had a summer without the pools open. It’s almost like it’s not summer.”
Even with the coronavirus, those who want to swim still have options, including public pools that opened in Maryville and Savannah. But for many, the closing of public facilities highlights a preference to jump into private backyard pools, which are increasingly affordable.
In St. Joseph, the city government registered 43 permits for private pools in the last two-year period. Those private pools fill a void for summer fun, but they have risks because they come without trained lifeguards.
The United States averages about 3,500 drownings a year, with residential pools contributing to 75% of all fatal incidents involving youth under the age of 16. Those grim facts aren’t lost on Tammy Kime, who coaches talented youth swimmers in Savannah but shudders when she sees some of the risks that others take in backyard pools.
“This year, more pools are going in than ever, because of the fallout from the pandemic,” she said while taking a break from coaching at the Savannah Aquatic Center. “We want to make sure that everyone is safe in the pool and around the pool.”
In St. Joseph, Smith sometimes struggled to get children interested in swimming lessons at a time when more of them were interested in private pools. That’s a troubling combination, but the risk can be minimized with some precautions.
“It’s really important to assign what we call a ‘water watcher,’” Smith said. “Their job is to have eyes on that water. Make sure someone is designated.”
Kite said the watcher doesn’t have to be in the water and should be an adult or older teen. She also cautions that a pool is a dangerous place even when it’s unoccupied, because toddlers and very young children are so curious.
“Years ago, in Ohio, there was a little boy whose mom was in the shower. He found his way to an above-ground pool and fell in. His sister could not save him,” she said.
It’s dangerous to swim alone because even experienced swimmers can cramp up. Smith urges watchers to look for signs of fatigue, difficulty moving and vertical rather than horizontal body positioning in the water.
Kite recommends a brief water safety test for everyone who gets in a private pool, especially an in-ground one with variations in depth.
“The biggest concern you need to be aware of is not everybody is going to be comfortable in the water,” she said. “Make sure that any swimmers coming in know how to get in your pool and out of your pool.”
At a time of increased awareness of racial disparities, it’s worth noting that black children are five time more likely to drown in a swimming pool, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The reason is most likely tied to lack of access to swim lessons and opportunities to get familiar with water activities, according to CDC reports.
“We are trying to get as many kids as possible comfortable in the water,” Kime said.
Many expect the trend toward private pools to continue, although Smith stresses that current plans call for St. Joseph’s two city pools to open in the summer of 2021. There’s also a plan for a zero-entry “splash pad” at Hyde Park.
Public pools are expensive, often money-losing amenities that are difficult to operate even without COVID-19 concerns. The pool won’t be opening this summer at the St. Joseph County Club, while a final decision hasn’t been made to open the pool at Moila.
“At this point, trying to open a pool and still maintain social distancing would be almost impossible,” said Rick Sumpter, general manager of Great LIFE’s St. Joseph Country Club and Moila Golf Club facilities. “Now you put on the financial side of opening and operating for three months, you will lose a great deal of money. I’m sure the city can say that as well.
“You do it as an amenity more than anything.”
This summer, some may find that amenity in the backyard.