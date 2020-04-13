A prisoner at the Western Missouri Correctional Center told News-Press NOW that inmates aren't receiving hand sanitizer or masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and public officials have said they don't have enough surgical masks for all corrections officers.
The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced one prisoner from WMCC in Cameron and six employees statewide have contracted the virus. The prisoner later died after passing through a prison in St. Joseph, but no other deaths associated with COVID-19 have been announced from the department.
“I know this much, three quarters of the inmate population on the maximum security side (at WMCC) were horrifically sick during this time frame," Robert Anderson, a prisoner at WMCC, said. "The only reason I didn’t go to medical for medical treatment (is that) the only thing they were doing for you was making sure you were in your cell on cell restriction."
Anderson said he isn't afraid of retaliation for speaking out as he's already serving a life sentence for murder. He added that the DOC was handing out Robitussin tablets for those with a cough, something he's never seen before in his decades of incarceration.
Ann Preceytch, the DOC director, said in a news release that only one of the employees who tested positive for COVID-19 worked at an institution, "within 14 days of testing positive." That employee worked at the Southeast Correctional Center, according to the release.
The DOC said it has taken several actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including suspending visitation and screening staff at entrances.
In an April 3 message, Preceytch said the DOC has enough masks for "a short-term or isolated outbreak if or when needed" and that the agency was working to procure more.
"In typical corrections fashion, if we can’t get what we need from somewhere else, we will make it ourselves," she said in a release.
In the release, Preceytch said the Missouri Vocational Enterprises, which utilizes offender labor, will begin producing "face coverings."
Preceytch also stressed the difference between a "face covering" and a surgical-style mask. She said surgical-style masks would be distributed in the event of an outbreak.
"You do not have to wear a face covering; it is optional, and the decision is yours," Preceytch said. "However, personal masks and other protective equipment will be mandatory for anyone working directly with an offender who has tested positive for COVID-19, who is working in that wing or, potentially, who is working in the housing unit."
Anderson said he's only seen one guard wearing a mask as of last Thursday.
"One staff member since this all happened wears a mask. He’s an old man that was working in the dining hall at lunch," he said.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, the DOC has not posted a news release regarding the procurement of additional masks referenced in the April 3 message. Calls to a DOC spokesperson were not returned Monday.