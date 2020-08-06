As the Missouri Department of Corrections announced limited visitation is set to resume at a prison in St. Joseph, an inmate inside the facility alleges a lack of mask usage by prison guards amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Missouri Department of Corrections announced that limited visitation would resume on Aug. 20 at the Western Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center.
"Guards go into the quarantine wing with trays of food and they come back out without a mask," Dale Barker, an inmate at WRDCC, told News-Press NOW. "And they wonder why it's getting passed around in here."
Barker said only a few out of the 20 guards he sees on a daily basis wear masks, and he claimed that inmates only receive one change of clothes per month.
Karen Pojmann, a spokesperson for the department of corrections, declined to be interviewed by News-Press NOW for this story. However, in a statement she said the DOC has a lower rate of infection than the general public.
"Buchanan County, the county in which the facility is located, ranks in the top 10 for infection rates in Missouri counties, with 1,069 cases," Pojmann said. "Yet we have succeeded in containing the virus and largely keeping it out of the prison located in that county."
Pojmann did not directly deny the allegation from Barker that prisoners are only issued a new set of clothes once per month, but said "laundry and clothing issue continue ... to be completed on a regular schedule."
According to MODOC data provided by Pojmann, three prisoners currently are infected with COVID-19 at WRDCC while no staff members are infected. She said prisoners and staff are issued two cloth masks that can be washed in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Pojmann added that last week the department of corrections completed mass testing of all staff and offenders at Potosi Correctional Center and Western Missouri Correctional Center, which is located in Cameron — 3,342 people in all — with no new cases of COVID-19 found. Currently, 12 Missouri state correctional facilities have no active COVID cases in the offender population, and most of them have never had offender cases, she said. There are 15 facilities that have had fewer than a dozen cumulative cases throughout the pandemic, Pojmann said.
N95 masks and other protective gear are available for staff interacting with COVID-19 infected inmates, Pojmann said.
An offender who previously passed through WRDCC accounted for Buchanan County's first COVID-19-related death in April.