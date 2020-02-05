A former employee at Crossroads Correctional Center has been charged for having a sexual relationship with an inmate around the time of a riot there on May 12, 2018.
Laura Sykes was assigned to work at the prison, according to a probable cause statement, though what capacity she was working in is not stated in the document. According to court documents, Sykes allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with an inmate at the facility between March 14, 2018, and July 10, 2018, overlapping with a four-month lockdown that began in May of 2018.
The man she allegedly was having sexual relations with is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.
Sykes is being charged with sexual contact with a prisoner by an employee of a correctional facility, a Class E felony.