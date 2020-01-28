An official with the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City and St. Joseph confirmed a priest committed suicide Tuesday morning on St. James Church property.
Jeremy Lillig, communications director for the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City and St. Joseph, said the Rev. Evan Harkins took his own life. According to Lillig, Harkins did not show up for morning mass.
He added that a communication will be sent out to parents who have children in the school.
St. Joseph police responded to a shot-fired call at the location Tuesday morning. According to Captain Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department, the incident occurred in a "private area."
A News-Press NOW reporter on scene saw uniformed police officers and detectives enter the rectory, which is adjacent to the main church entrance off King Hill Avenue.
Wilson said the neighboring school is not on lockdown and was never in danger.
There's a police incident occurring at St. James Church. Police confirm they responded to a shots fired call. They say the school is not on lockdown and was never in danger. @newspressnow pic.twitter.com/X0c48Yiw0Y— Matt Hoffmann (@NPNowHoffmann) January 28, 2020