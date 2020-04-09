Moments of faith play out most mornings in a 224-square-foot room, a safe space of hope in otherwise grim times.
In the past, it had probably served as a dining room in the St. Robert Bellarmine Parish rectory, but the Rev. Richard Rocha converted it to a private chapel. Not so private now, the room can be seen by the world on Facebook, the Catholic priest attending to a mostly unattended daily Mass.
“I’ve been impatient and uptight,” Rocha said to the online audience Wednesday, the day before the Triduum that culminates on Easter Sunday. “Maybe it’s because I don’t have any homilies written.”
The priest, raised in St. Joseph, admits this turn of presentation stands outside his comfort zone. For one thing, he has no expertise and even less interest in technology. For another, Rocha counts himself as extrovert, a person better disposed to face a crowd with a Gospel message.
Yet with the coronavirus pandemic keeping him and his parishioners apart, the priest adapted. Desperate times call for ... well, you know.
“The Mass is the Mass. The whole choirs of angels, the saints are all gathered,” he said in a phone interview. “It’s our people that are missing.”
Well, not missing, just elsewhere.
His daily Masses on Facebook have gotten steady viewership. On weekends, Rocha and a few others, a deacon, a cantor, a musician, a reader who doubles as a server, stream a Mass from the main worship space of the Blue Springs parish, just next door.
“Thank you for this daily gift,” one Facebook follower commented. Several wrote, “Peace be with you, Father.”
Physical separation from his flock has been difficult, Rocha said. The members of his parish will feel it most profoundly.
“For them to be deprived of (the Holy Eucharist), it really is hurting them,” the priest said. “For them not to be able to come to Mass and receive our Lord, that’s the lifeblood of our faith.”
Still, he approaches the situation with a sense of optimism. The difficult nature of these times, the death and unease wrought by the virus, along with the health-required isolation, might drive some to personal reflection.
“Maybe this strengthens their yearning, their thirst for God. And maybe those who are cool in their faith, it would present to them an opportunity to say, wow, even though I’ve been away from the faith, there’s something here I need to turn to,” the priest said.
“That’s my prayer. That’s my hope.”
Rocha concedes that he took an unusual route to the priesthood. Born in Atchison, Kansas, before the family moved to St. Joseph, Rocha said he caught his best break early in life, right there in his home.
“My mother and father, thank God for their deep faith, and they passed it on to us kids,” the priest said.
Robert and Mary Rocha raised five children, and they sacrificed to give them Catholic educations. Richard played football at Bishop LeBlond High School before heading to the gridiron at Benedictine College. His plans would change.
In 1983, after his sophomore year, Richard’s father died. The young man’s high school coach, Don Tabor, suggested he come back to St. Joseph to finish his degree at Missouri Western. Also, he said, Rocha should help him coach at LeBlond.
Still in college, Rocha began coaching at age 20, and he would do so, in high school and college, for the next 14 years. He acted at that time on a calling beyond football.
In his mid-30s, with a successful career as a coach and teacher, he headed to a seminary in Chicago. His ordination as a priest took place in June 2002.
A sports-oriented past pays off for Rocha in his ministry. He also serves as Catholic chaplain for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals. In fact, his trip to Royals training camp in Arizona got cut short this spring when the coronavirus impact began to be felt and Major League Baseball suspended preparations for the season.
He and St. Robert Bellarmine Parish will have the Masses on these holy days web-available from the main sanctuary. At the rectory, Rocha finds comfort in the intimate daily services.
They remind him of those days off from his regular duties when he would say Mass at the St. Joseph home of his mother, fond memories for him. Mary died in 2005.
The physical distance from his parishioners can be tough, but the priest says the vocation goes on unaltered.
“We’re the church militants here on Earth,” he said. “So, my gosh, let’s be the church militants.”