The frenzied real estate market over the last two years has been challenging for many homebuyers, but for those who have been able to buy, the return on investment has been strong.
Homes are appreciating at a record pace, with sale prices rising around 20% from 2020 to 2021.
With these rapid increases in home values, some investors are looking to rental properties as a source of potential returns. While many of those capitalizing on the current state of the market are institutional investors, conditions could present opportunities for small-scale investors as well. However, these would-be landlords must assess how rapid shifts in the value of real estate could affect their investments in the short and long term.
Increasing home prices have been a major story since the pandemic began, but home prices have shown a fair amount of volatility over time, especially in comparison to rent. For example, prices rose at a fairly rapid pace during the real estate bubble of the early to mid-2000s but collapsed when the bubble burst. Home prices then had an uneven recovery until the recent spike beginning in 2020. For rents, meanwhile, the rate of growth year over year has held steady between around 2% and 5% outside of a dip during the Great Recession and over the last year or so.
The relative stability of rents compared to the current rise in home prices will affect how potential real estate investors assess properties. As sale prices increase, the initial investment and ongoing costs increase as well, which can limit the investment’s cash flow should rents fail to keep pace. On the other hand, rapid appreciation in home values can increase the investor’s overall return when the property eventually is sold.
One example of how home prices can shift an investors’ calculations is the gross rent multiplier, which is a common indicator that investors use to gauge the quality of an investment. Gross rent multiplier is a ratio calculated as the price of a real estate investment divided by the gross annual rental income. Investors usually view a lower ratio as a good investment because it means that the rental income will more quickly recoup the cost of the property. When the investment price rises, the multiplier does as well.
Another example is property taxes. All else being equal, rising home prices translate into larger annual property tax burdens and thus reduced cash flow. Fortunately, property tax rates vary widely by location, and in many parts of the country, existing owners are paying effective rates of less than 1%.For small metros, St. Joseph ranks at 46, with a composite index of 62.34, including a 12.8 gross rent multiplier and a median monthly rent of $907. A former landlord, Jeremy Parks, helped renovate a few properties around St. Joseph, which he turned into rental properties, and after a few years, he made a profit.
“This is definitely a fertile place for rentals because you have a lot of people that might just be here a couple years and don’t want to put their roots down for the long term,” he said.
The downside for Parks as a landlord: maintenance and dealing with unruly tenants.
“I’ve rented a few properties in several cities, and St. Joseph wasn’t always the best place. Like anywhere, you have good and bad tenants. But the profit justified it for the time,” he said.
This collection of factors can help real estate investors hone in on the best locations to make an investment. Markets that have a low gross rent multiplier, low property taxes and a positive outlook for future property value growth offer the best mix of conditions for a potential investor. In the U.S., most of those locations are found in the South. Southern states tend to have some of the lowest housing prices and lowest property taxes of any region, but the region also is seeing some of the fastest growth in the country, which will boost property values as more people seek housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.