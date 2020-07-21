A St. Joseph man, previously convicted of vehicular manslaughter, now faces a misdemeanor count of sexual misconduct, according to records obtained by News-Press NOW.
Leon Jackson Jr., 58, was charged in Buchanan County court on Tuesday.
Kylee Van Meter, a St. Joseph Police Department detective, said in a probable cause statement that Jackson made unwanted sexual advances toward the victim. "When (the victim) protested, Jackson pushed her back into the vehicle by her throat," Van Meter wrote.
According to online court records, a warrant for Jackson's arrest has been requested by Buchanan County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kristina Zeit.
In the probable cause statement, Van Meter wrote that Jackson's encounter with the victim began when the victim arrived to deliver food to Jackson at the request of one of Jackson's neighbors. According to the statement, the neighbor also is a witness to the events in the statement.
Van Meter wrote that she believed Jackson to be a danger to the victim.
"The defendant sexually assaulted the victim and forced her into his vehicle by grabbing her throat," Meter wrote. She added that she believes Jackson also is a danger to the community.
"The defendant is a convicted felon for involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping and possession of a controlled substance," Meter wrote.
Online court records indicate Jackson was sentenced to a year in prison by a St. Louis County judge in 1986 for vehicular manslaughter. In 1988, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison, the execution of which was suspended in lieu of probation. Then, in 1997, Jackson was sentenced to six years in prison for felony robbery and misdemeanor assault.
In 2008, Jackson was sentenced to seven years in prison by a Boone County court for possession. In 2018, Jackson was charged in Buchanan County with resisting arrest and driving with a suspended licence as part of a helicopter operation by local police agencies.